Current Records: Northwestern 12-3, Wisconsin 12-3

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

TV: Big Ten Network

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Kohl Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Northwestern has not done well against Penn State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Wildcats secured a 76-72 W over the Nittany Lions. The win made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northwestern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brooks Barnhizer, who scored 23 points. Barnhizer continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Boo Buie was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They walked away with a 71-60 victory over the Buckeyes.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to Max Klesmit, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Wahl, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for the Badgers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 12-3.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Northwestern just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 54-52. Will Northwestern repeat their success, or does Wisconsin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.