Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Rutgers 15-14, Wisconsin 18-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Wisconsin and Rutgers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The matchup between Wisconsin and Illinois on Saturday hardly resembled the 61-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Badgers fell 91-83 to the Fighting Illini. Wisconsin has struggled against Illinois recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Wisconsin saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Wahl, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Max Klesmit was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Rutgers faltered in their game on Sunday. They took a 67-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cornhuskers.

The losing side was boosted by Jeremiah Williams, who scored 14 points along with three steals. Less helpful for Rutgers was Aundre Hyatt's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Badgers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-11 record this season. As for the Scarlet Knights, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-14.

Looking forward, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last nine times they've played.

Wisconsin might still be hurting after the devastating 78-56 loss they got from Rutgers in their previous matchup back in February. Will Wisconsin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 9.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin and Rutgers both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.