Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-4, Wisconsin 4-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wisconsin will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Wisconsin will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Wisconsin entered their tilt with SMU with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Badgers walked away with a 69-61 win over the Mustangs on Wednesday.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to Tyler Wahl, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Illinois found out the hard way on Friday. There's no need to mince words: the Leathernecks lost to the Fighting Illini, and the Leathernecks lost bad. The score wound up at 84-52. Western Illinois has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Drew Cisse, who scored 8 points along with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

The Badgers' victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for the Leathernecks, they bumped their record down to 2-4 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wisconsin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Wisconsin couldn't quite finish off Western Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2015 and fell 69-67. Can Wisconsin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.