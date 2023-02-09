Who's Playing

Detroit @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Detroit 10-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Detroit Titans will be on the road. Detroit and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Detroit simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the PFW Mastodons at home 85-52.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 80-79 to the Green Bay Phoenix. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Wisconsin-Milwaukee was far and away the favorite.

Detroit is now 10-15 while the Panthers sit at 16-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Titans are 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 21st in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.