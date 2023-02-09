Who's Playing
Detroit @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Detroit 10-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-8
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Detroit Titans will be on the road. Detroit and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Detroit simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the PFW Mastodons at home 85-52.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was just a bucket shy of a victory on Monday and fell 80-79 to the Green Bay Phoenix. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Wisconsin-Milwaukee was far and away the favorite.
Detroit is now 10-15 while the Panthers sit at 16-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Titans are 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 21st in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - Detroit 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 58
- Jan 07, 2022 - Detroit 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Detroit 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 14, 2019 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72 vs. Detroit 49
- Dec 30, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 85 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 24, 2017 - Detroit 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Jan 27, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Detroit 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Detroit 80