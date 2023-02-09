Who's Playing

Detroit @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Detroit 10-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-8

What to Know

The Detroit Titans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Titans and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a victory, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be looking to right the ship.

Detroit took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging an 85-52 win over the PFW Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 80-79 to the Green Bay Phoenix. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Wisconsin-Milwaukee to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the contest.

The Titans' win brought them up to 10-15 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 16-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is 18th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.