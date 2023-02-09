Who's Playing
Detroit @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Detroit 10-15; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-8
What to Know
The Detroit Titans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Titans and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Detroit should still be riding high after a victory, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be looking to right the ship.
Detroit took their game at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging an 85-52 win over the PFW Mastodons.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 80-79 to the Green Bay Phoenix. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Wisconsin-Milwaukee to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the contest.
The Titans' win brought them up to 10-15 while the Panthers' defeat pulled them down to 16-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is 18th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - Detroit 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 58
- Jan 07, 2022 - Detroit 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Detroit 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 14, 2019 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72 vs. Detroit 49
- Dec 30, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 85 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 24, 2017 - Detroit 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Jan 27, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Detroit 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Detroit 80