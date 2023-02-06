Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Green Bay received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the IUPUI Jaguars.

Meanwhile, things were close when Wisconsin-Milwaukee and IUPUI clashed this past Thursday, but Wisconsin-Milwaukee ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Jaguars made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Green Bay is now 2-22 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 16-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Green Bay both have eight wins in their last 16 games.