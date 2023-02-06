Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Green Bay received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the IUPUI Jaguars.
Meanwhile, things were close when Wisconsin-Milwaukee and IUPUI clashed this past Thursday, but Wisconsin-Milwaukee ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Jaguars made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Green Bay is now 2-22 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 16-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Panthers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Green Bay both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 54 vs. Green Bay 44
- Jan 05, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 vs. Green Bay 49
- Dec 20, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 19, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Green Bay 94 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 90
- Jan 11, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Green Bay 80
- Feb 01, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Dec 29, 2018 - Green Bay 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82
- Feb 02, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 15, 2018 - Green Bay 99 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 92
- Feb 18, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 56
- Jan 06, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Mar 06, 2016 - Green Bay 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Feb 15, 2016 - Green Bay 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 29, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 95 vs. Green Bay 94