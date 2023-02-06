Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Green Bay is on the road again Monday and plays against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.
This past Saturday, Green Bay lost to the IUPUI Jaguars on the road by a decisive 68-53 margin.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Thursday Wisconsin-Milwaukee sidestepped IUPUI for a 72-69 win.
The Phoenix have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.
Green Bay is now 2-22 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 16-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 17-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Green Bay both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 54 vs. Green Bay 44
- Jan 05, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 vs. Green Bay 49
- Dec 20, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 19, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Green Bay 94 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 90
- Jan 11, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Green Bay 80
- Feb 01, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Dec 29, 2018 - Green Bay 92 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82
- Feb 02, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 15, 2018 - Green Bay 99 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 92
- Feb 18, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 56
- Jan 06, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Mar 06, 2016 - Green Bay 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61
- Feb 15, 2016 - Green Bay 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 29, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 95 vs. Green Bay 94