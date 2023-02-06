Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Green Bay is on the road again Monday and plays against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, Green Bay lost to the IUPUI Jaguars on the road by a decisive 68-53 margin.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Thursday Wisconsin-Milwaukee sidestepped IUPUI for a 72-69 win.

The Phoenix have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Green Bay is now 2-22 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 16-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 24th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 17-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Green Bay both have eight wins in their last 16 games.