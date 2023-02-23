Who's Playing
PFW @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: PFW 16-13; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-10
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Klotsche Center. PFW will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-60 punch to the gut against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday.
Meanwhile, PFW narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wright State Raiders 77-75.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Panthers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mastodons in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 74-70. Will Wisconsin-Milwaukee repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
PFW have won four out of their last five games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74 vs. PFW 70
- Feb 20, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Feb 04, 2022 - PFW 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - PFW 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Jan 15, 2021 - PFW 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72