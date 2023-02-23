Who's Playing

PFW @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: PFW 16-13; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-10

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Klotsche Center. PFW will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-60 punch to the gut against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday.

Meanwhile, PFW narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wright State Raiders 77-75.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Panthers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mastodons in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 74-70. Will Wisconsin-Milwaukee repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

PFW have won four out of their last five games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.