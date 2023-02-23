Who's Playing

PFW @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: PFW 16-13; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-10

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the PFW Mastodons will be on the road. The Mastodons and the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Klotsche Center. PFW will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Sunday PFW sidestepped the Wright State Raiders for a 77-75 victory.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee has to be aching after a bruising 80-60 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday.

It was close but no cigar for PFW as they fell 74-70 to the Panthers in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can the Mastodons avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Series History

PFW have won four out of their last five games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.