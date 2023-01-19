Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Robert Morris 8-11; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-6
What to Know
The Robert Morris Colonials will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers winning the first 77-69 at home and the Colonials taking the second 77-53.
Robert Morris received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 87-75 to the Detroit Titans.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Wright State Raiders.
Robert Morris is expected to lose this next one by 5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 9-8 all in all.
Robert Morris is now 8-11 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 12-6. The Colonials are 5-5 after losses this year, the Panthers 4-1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a 5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Robert Morris have won two out of their last three games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Dec 04, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 77 vs. Robert Morris 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Robert Morris 67 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64