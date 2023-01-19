Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Robert Morris 8-11; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 12-6

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers winning the first 77-69 at home and the Colonials taking the second 77-53.

Robert Morris received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 87-75 to the Detroit Titans.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Wright State Raiders.

Robert Morris is expected to lose this next one by 5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 9-8 all in all.

Robert Morris is now 8-11 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 12-6. The Colonials are 5-5 after losses this year, the Panthers 4-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Robert Morris have won two out of their last three games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.