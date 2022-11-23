Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 4-2; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 2-2

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers will take on the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. St. Thomas (MN) will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, Wisconsin-Milwaukee lost to the Iowa State Cyclones on the road by a decisive 68-53 margin.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) didn't have too much trouble with the Merrimack Warriors this past Saturday as they won 72-61.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is now 2-2 while St. Thomas (MN) sits at 4-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the 40th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.8 on average. The Tommies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.