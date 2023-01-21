Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Current Records: Youngstown State 15-5; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 13-6
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven't won a game against the Youngstown State Penguins since Jan. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Youngstown State at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee beat the Robert Morris Colonials 77-69 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday, taking their contest 86-70.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is now 13-6 while the Penguins sit at 15-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Youngstown State comes into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Mar 03, 2020 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Youngstown State 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 69
- Jan 23, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 07, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 05, 2019 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 51
- Jan 25, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. Youngstown State 55
- Jan 04, 2018 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63
- Jan 22, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Dec 29, 2016 - Youngstown State 88 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87
- Feb 22, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Youngstown State 51
- Jan 07, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Youngstown State 65