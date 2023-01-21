Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: Youngstown State 15-5; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 13-6

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven't won a game against the Youngstown State Penguins since Jan. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Panthers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Youngstown State at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee beat the Robert Morris Colonials 77-69 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday, taking their contest 86-70.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is now 13-6 while the Penguins sit at 15-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 20th in college basketball. But Youngstown State comes into the matchup boasting the seventh highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Odds

The Penguins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.