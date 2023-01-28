Who's Playing
Illinois @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Illinois 14-6; Wisconsin 12-7
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. The Badgers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Illinois and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 18 of 2019.
The contest between Wisconsin and the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Wisconsin falling 73-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Connor Essegian (19 points) was the top scorer for Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Fighting Illini proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over the Buckeyes, winning 69-60. Four players on Illinois scored in the double digits: guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (17), guard Jayden Epps (14), guard Matthew Mayer (12), and forward Coleman Hawkins (11).
Illinois' win lifted them to 14-6 while Wisconsin's loss dropped them down to 12-7. In Illinois' victory, Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points along with seven boards and Coleman Hawkins had 11 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. We'll see if Wisconsin have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 12 games against Illinois.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Illinois 79 vs. Wisconsin 69
- Feb 02, 2022 - Illinois 80 vs. Wisconsin 67
- Feb 27, 2021 - Illinois 74 vs. Wisconsin 69
- Feb 06, 2021 - Illinois 75 vs. Wisconsin 60
- Jan 08, 2020 - Illinois 71 vs. Wisconsin 70
- Feb 18, 2019 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Illinois 58
- Jan 23, 2019 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Illinois 60
- Feb 08, 2018 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Illinois 69
- Jan 19, 2018 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Illinois 50
- Jan 31, 2017 - Wisconsin 57 vs. Illinois 43
- Feb 21, 2016 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Illinois 60
- Jan 31, 2016 - Wisconsin 63 vs. Illinois 55