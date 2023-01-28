Who's Playing

Illinois @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Illinois 14-6; Wisconsin 12-7

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. The Badgers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Illinois and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 18 of 2019.

The contest between Wisconsin and the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Wisconsin falling 73-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Connor Essegian (19 points) was the top scorer for Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Fighting Illini proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over the Buckeyes, winning 69-60. Four players on Illinois scored in the double digits: guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (17), guard Jayden Epps (14), guard Matthew Mayer (12), and forward Coleman Hawkins (11).

Illinois' win lifted them to 14-6 while Wisconsin's loss dropped them down to 12-7. In Illinois' victory, Terrence Shannon Jr. had 17 points along with seven boards and Coleman Hawkins had 11 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. We'll see if Wisconsin have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won seven out of their last 12 games against Illinois.