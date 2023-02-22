Who's Playing

Iowa @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Iowa 17-10; Wisconsin 15-11

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Kohl Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Wisconsin was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 58-57 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The top scorer for the Badgers was guard Jordan Davis (14 points).

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Iowa as they lost 80-60 to the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Iowa was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Forward Kris Murray (14 points) was the top scorer for Iowa.

Wisconsin is now 15-11 while the Hawkeyes sit at 17-10. The Badgers are 6-4 after losses this season, Iowa 6-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last 11 games against Wisconsin.