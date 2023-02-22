Who's Playing
Iowa @ Wisconsin
Current Records: Iowa 17-10; Wisconsin 15-11
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Kohl Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Wisconsin was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 58-57 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The top scorer for the Badgers was guard Jordan Davis (14 points).
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Iowa as they lost 80-60 to the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Iowa was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Forward Kris Murray (14 points) was the top scorer for Iowa.
Wisconsin is now 15-11 while the Hawkeyes sit at 17-10. The Badgers are 6-4 after losses this season, Iowa 6-3.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Iowa have won six out of their last 11 games against Wisconsin.
- Dec 11, 2022 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Iowa 75
- Jan 06, 2022 - Wisconsin 87 vs. Iowa 78
- Mar 12, 2021 - Iowa 62 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Mar 07, 2021 - Iowa 77 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Feb 18, 2021 - Iowa 77 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Jan 27, 2020 - Iowa 68 vs. Wisconsin 62
- Mar 07, 2019 - Wisconsin 65 vs. Iowa 45
- Nov 30, 2018 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Iowa 66
- Jan 23, 2018 - Iowa 85 vs. Wisconsin 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - Iowa 59 vs. Wisconsin 57
- Feb 24, 2016 - Wisconsin 67 vs. Iowa 59