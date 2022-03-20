Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: Iowa State 21-12; Wisconsin 25-7

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones and the #14 Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 6:10 p.m. ET March 20 at Fiserv Forum in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The LSU Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Iowa State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cyclones snuck past the Tigers with a 59-54 win. Guard Tyrese Hunter was the offensive standout of the game for Iowa State, shooting 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points and five steals.

Meanwhile, the Colgate Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Wisconsin proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin beat Colgate 67-60. Among those leading the charge for the Badgers was guard Jonathan Davis, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cyclones rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.7 on average. But Wisconsin comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.