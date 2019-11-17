How to watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Wisconsin (home) vs. Marquette (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-1; Marquette 2-0

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 23-10; Marquette 24-9

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. Bragging rights belong to Marquette for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Golden Eagles took down the Purdue Boilermakers 65-55. Marquette's G Koby McEwen was one of the most active players for the team as he had 23 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 83-63 over the McNeese State Cowboys. Four players on the Badgers scored in the double digits: G Brad Davison (24), F Aleem Ford (16), G Brevin Pritzl (13), and F Nate Reuvers (10). Ford didn't help his team much against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped the Golden Eagles to 2-0 and the Badgers to 2-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won three out of their last four games against Wisconsin.