How to watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin (home) vs. Marquette (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 2-1; Marquette 2-0
Last Season Records: Wisconsin 23-10; Marquette 24-9
What to Know
The Marquette Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. Bragging rights belong to Marquette for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 18 turnovers, the Golden Eagles took down the Purdue Boilermakers 65-55. Marquette's G Koby McEwen was one of the most active players for the team as he had 23 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 83-63 over the McNeese State Cowboys. Four players on the Badgers scored in the double digits: G Brad Davison (24), F Aleem Ford (16), G Brevin Pritzl (13), and F Nate Reuvers (10). Ford didn't help his team much against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Their wins bumped the Golden Eagles to 2-0 and the Badgers to 2-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marquette have won three out of their last four games against Wisconsin.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Marquette 74 vs. Wisconsin 69
- Dec 09, 2017 - Marquette 82 vs. Wisconsin 63
- Dec 10, 2016 - Wisconsin 93 vs. Marquette 84
- Dec 12, 2015 - Marquette 57 vs. Wisconsin 55
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas Southern basketball jerseys stolen
The team was forced to wear practice jerseys for the game
-
UK adds another 5-star to No. 1 class
The Wildcats build on to their No. 1 recruiting class with another five-star commitment on...
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee faces Washington
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah...
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...