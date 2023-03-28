Who's Playing

North Texas @ Wisconsin

Regular Season Records: North Texas 29-7; Wisconsin 20-14

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 28 at Orleans Arena in the fourth round of the NIT.

North Texas earned some more postseason success in their game last Tuesday. They snuck past the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 65-59 victory. Guard Tylor Perry (23 points) was the top scorer for the Mean Green.

Meanwhile, the Badgers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oregon Ducks last week, sneaking past 61-58. Wisconsin's guard Max Klesmit filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Texas ranks first in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 55.7 on average. Less enviably, Wisconsin is stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.