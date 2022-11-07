Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Wisconsin

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes and the Wisconsin Badgers are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kohl Center. South Dakota was on the positive side of .500 (19-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Wisconsin went 25-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Iowa State Cyclones 54-49.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Coyotes ranked 48th worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the team accrued only 11.1 on average (bottom 86%). To make matters even worse for South Dakota, Wisconsin was second best in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 8.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.