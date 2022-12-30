Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ No. 15 Wisconsin

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2

What to Know

The #15 Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Michigan Broncos will round out the year against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Badgers entered their contest two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were the clear victors by a 78-56 margin over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Forward Steven Crowl and guard Jordan Davis were among the main playmakers for Wisconsin as the former had 15 points along with five boards and the latter had 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went WMU's way against the Siena Heights Saints last Wednesday as they made off with a 61-41 victory.

Their wins bumped Wisconsin to 9-2 and WMU to 4-8. Both Wisconsin and the Broncos have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.