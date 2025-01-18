Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Mercer 9-9, Wofford 9-9

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

After two games on the road, Wofford is heading back home. They and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Wofford fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Chattanooga on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Mocs by a score of 83-81. The Terriers haven't had much luck with the Mocs recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, Mercer's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to Samford.

Even though they lost, Mercer smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Wofford's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-9. As for Mercer, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 9-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Wofford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Wofford is a big 8.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.