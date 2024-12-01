Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: N. Alabama 5-3, Wofford 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, Wofford is heading back home. They will welcome the N. Alabama Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Last Sunday, Wofford couldn't handle Portland State and fell 79-74.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N. Alabama). They took their game on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 100-69 win over Dalton State. With the Lions ahead 55-29 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

N. Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Wofford's defeat dropped their record down to 2-5. As for N. Alabama, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: Wofford has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Wofford is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

