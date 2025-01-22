Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: The Citadel 5-12, Wofford 10-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wofford is 9-1 against The Citadel since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

The Citadel better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Wofford really get things going. Wofford was the clear victor by a 69-49 margin over Mercer on Saturday. The Terriers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Bailey, who went 5 for 6 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two).

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of VMI.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Christian Moore, who earned 16 points. His performance made up for a slower contest against Vanderbilt back in December of 2024. Another player making a difference was Colby McAllister, who earned 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Wofford has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for The Citadel, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Wofford beat The Citadel 77-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Does Wofford have another victory up their sleeve, or will The Citadel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wofford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.