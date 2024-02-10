Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: The Citadel 9-15, Wofford 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wofford is 9-1 against the Bulldogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Wofford faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They fell 57-50 to the Buccaneers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 71-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts.

The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Terriers' defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-11. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Wofford barely slipped by the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, winning 72-71. Will Wofford repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wofford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.