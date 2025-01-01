Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: UNCG 7-6, Wofford 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UNCG is preparing for their first Southern matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Wofford Terriers will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

UNCG is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past VA-Lynchburg 105-50 on Saturday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-26.

UNCG was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Wofford was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They blew past Ky. Christian, posting a 100-55 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Terriers.

UNCG's victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-6. As for Wofford, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UNCG has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wofford, though, as they've only drained 31% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, Wofford will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCG beat Wofford 58-47 in their previous meeting back in February. Does UNCG have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wofford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.