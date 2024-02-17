Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: UNCG 18-8, Wofford 15-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Wofford is on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Spartans are on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Terriers beat the Bears 73-60. That's two games straight that Wofford has won by exactly 13 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact UNCG proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over the Bulldogs. The win was just what UNCG needed coming off of a 89-61 loss in their prior contest.

The Terriers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-11. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 18-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wofford might still be hurting after the devastating 82-59 loss they got from the Spartans when the teams last played back in January. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCG has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.