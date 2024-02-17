Who's Playing
UNCG Spartans @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: UNCG 18-8, Wofford 15-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Wofford is on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Spartans are on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Wednesday, the Terriers beat the Bears 73-60. That's two games straight that Wofford has won by exactly 13 points.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact UNCG proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over the Bulldogs. The win was just what UNCG needed coming off of a 89-61 loss in their prior contest.
The Terriers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-11. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 18-8.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Wofford might still be hurting after the devastating 82-59 loss they got from the Spartans when the teams last played back in January. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
UNCG has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Jan 20, 2024 - UNCG 82 vs. Wofford 59
- Mar 04, 2023 - Wofford 67 vs. UNCG 66
- Feb 12, 2023 - UNCG 97 vs. Wofford 89
- Dec 31, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Wofford 64
- Jan 29, 2022 - Wofford 85 vs. UNCG 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 09, 2021 - Wofford 48 vs. UNCG 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - UNCG 84 vs. Wofford 75
- Feb 19, 2020 - UNCG 83 vs. Wofford 79
- Jan 04, 2020 - Wofford 98 vs. UNCG 92