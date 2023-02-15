Who's Playing
Mercer @ Wofford
Current Records: Mercer 12-15; Wofford 13-14
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Terriers won 53-52, we could be in for a big score.
Wofford came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, falling 97-89.
Meanwhile, Mercer received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-56 to the Chattanooga Mocs. The top scorer for the Bears was forward Jalyn McCreary (16 points).
Wofford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Wofford, who are 13-12 against the spread.
The losses put Wofford at 13-14 and Mercer at 12-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers are stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Wofford, Mercer comes into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11. Maybe that strength will give the Bears the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Terriers are a 4-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Wofford have won ten out of their last 17 games against Mercer.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Wofford 53 vs. Mercer 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wofford 74 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 31, 2022 - Mercer 67 vs. Wofford 62
- Mar 06, 2021 - Mercer 62 vs. Wofford 61
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wofford 72 vs. Mercer 69
- Dec 29, 2020 - Wofford 78 vs. Mercer 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Mercer 59 vs. Wofford 47
- Feb 12, 2020 - Mercer 70 vs. Wofford 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - Wofford 76 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Wofford 78 vs. Mercer 74
- Mar 03, 2018 - Wofford 73 vs. Mercer 53
- Feb 25, 2018 - Mercer 69 vs. Wofford 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Mercer 73 vs. Wofford 65
- Feb 04, 2017 - Wofford 65 vs. Mercer 62
- Dec 31, 2016 - Wofford 88 vs. Mercer 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - Wofford 79 vs. Mercer 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Mercer 70 vs. Wofford 69