Who's Playing

Mercer @ Wofford

Current Records: Mercer 12-15; Wofford 13-14

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Terriers won 53-52, we could be in for a big score.

Wofford came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, falling 97-89.

Meanwhile, Mercer received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-56 to the Chattanooga Mocs. The top scorer for the Bears was forward Jalyn McCreary (16 points).

Wofford is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Wofford, who are 13-12 against the spread.

The losses put Wofford at 13-14 and Mercer at 12-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Terriers are stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Wofford, Mercer comes into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11. Maybe that strength will give the Bears the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Terriers are a 4-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wofford have won ten out of their last 17 games against Mercer.