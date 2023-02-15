Who's Playing

Mercer @ Wofford

Current Records: Mercer 12-15; Wofford 13-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 105 points combined.

Wofford came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, falling 97-89.

Meanwhile, Mercer received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-56 to the Chattanooga Mocs. Forward Jalyn McCreary (16 points) was the top scorer for the Bears.

Wofford is now 13-14 while Mercer sits at 12-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Wofford is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Terriers, Mercer ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won ten out of their last 17 games against Mercer.