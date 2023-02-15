Who's Playing
Mercer @ Wofford
Current Records: Mercer 12-15; Wofford 13-14
What to Know
Get ready for a Southern battle as the Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 105 points combined.
Wofford came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, falling 97-89.
Meanwhile, Mercer received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-56 to the Chattanooga Mocs. Forward Jalyn McCreary (16 points) was the top scorer for the Bears.
Wofford is now 13-14 while Mercer sits at 12-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: Wofford is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Terriers, Mercer ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wofford have won ten out of their last 17 games against Mercer.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Wofford 53 vs. Mercer 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wofford 74 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 31, 2022 - Mercer 67 vs. Wofford 62
- Mar 06, 2021 - Mercer 62 vs. Wofford 61
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wofford 72 vs. Mercer 69
- Dec 29, 2020 - Wofford 78 vs. Mercer 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Mercer 59 vs. Wofford 47
- Feb 12, 2020 - Mercer 70 vs. Wofford 68
- Jan 31, 2019 - Wofford 76 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - Wofford 78 vs. Mercer 74
- Mar 03, 2018 - Wofford 73 vs. Mercer 53
- Feb 25, 2018 - Mercer 69 vs. Wofford 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Mercer 73 vs. Wofford 65
- Feb 04, 2017 - Wofford 65 vs. Mercer 62
- Dec 31, 2016 - Wofford 88 vs. Mercer 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - Wofford 79 vs. Mercer 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Mercer 70 vs. Wofford 69