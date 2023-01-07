Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Wofford

Current Records: The Citadel 6-9; Wofford 8-7

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Citadel and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers should still be riding high after a win, while The Citadel will be looking to right the ship.

The Citadel was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 97-72 beatdown courtesy of the Furman Paladins.

Meanwhile, Wofford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 53-52.

The Bulldogs are now 6-9 while Wofford sits at 8-7. The Terriers are 3-5 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 4-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.