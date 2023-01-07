Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Wofford
Current Records: The Citadel 6-9; Wofford 8-7
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Citadel and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers should still be riding high after a win, while The Citadel will be looking to right the ship.
The Citadel was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 97-72 beatdown courtesy of the Furman Paladins.
Meanwhile, Wofford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 53-52.
The Bulldogs are now 6-9 while Wofford sits at 8-7. The Terriers are 3-5 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 4-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wofford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Wofford 65 vs. The Citadel 58
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wofford 89 vs. The Citadel 77
- Feb 17, 2021 - Wofford 81 vs. The Citadel 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - The Citadel 77 vs. Wofford 69
- Mar 06, 2020 - Wofford 93 vs. The Citadel 76
- Jan 29, 2020 - Wofford 79 vs. The Citadel 56
- Jan 11, 2020 - Wofford 73 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wofford 99 vs. The Citadel 61
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wofford 112 vs. The Citadel 81
- Feb 01, 2018 - The Citadel 80 vs. Wofford 78
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wofford 109 vs. The Citadel 92
- Feb 02, 2017 - Wofford 100 vs. The Citadel 90
- Jan 02, 2017 - The Citadel 104 vs. Wofford 103
- Feb 13, 2016 - Wofford 99 vs. The Citadel 89
- Jan 14, 2016 - Wofford 86 vs. The Citadel 83