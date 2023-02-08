Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Wofford
Current Records: Western Carolina 13-12; Wofford 13-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Wofford Terriers are heading back home. The Terriers and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Western Carolina should still be riding high after a win, while Wofford will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Wofford and the Furman Paladins this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Wofford falling 80-67. Wofford's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward B.J. Mack, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina didn't have too much trouble with the Chattanooga Mocs at home this past Saturday as they won 83-68. The Catamounts' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Vonterius Woolbright, who posted a double-double on 12 points and ten boards in addition to five assists, and guard Tre Jackson, who had 18 points.
The Terriers and Western Carolina now sit at an identical 13-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Wofford is 36th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Wofford, Western Carolina comes into the matchup boasting the 26th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wofford have won ten out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.
