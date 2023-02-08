Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Wofford

Current Records: Western Carolina 13-12; Wofford 13-12

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Western Carolina and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Catamounts should still be riding high after a victory, while Wofford will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Western Carolina and the Chattanooga Mocs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Western Carolina wrapped it up with an 83-68 win at home. Guard Vonterius Woolbright and guard Tre Jackson were among the main playmakers for Western Carolina as the former dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes and the latter had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Terriers ended up a good deal behind the Furman Paladins when they played this past Saturday, losing 80-67. Despite the loss, Wofford got a solid performance out of forward B.J. Mack, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.

The Catamounts are expected to lose this next one by 6. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3-1 ATS in away games but only 11-10-1 all in all.

Western Carolina's victory brought them up to 13-12 while Wofford's defeat pulled them down to an identical 13-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Western Carolina ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, the Terriers are stumbling into the matchup with the 35th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Terriers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wofford have won ten out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.