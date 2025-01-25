Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Detroit 6-15, Wright State 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Wright State is 9-1 against Detroit since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Wright State would be headed in after a victory, but Milwaukee made sure that didn't happen. The match between Wright State and Milwaukee wasn't particularly close, with Wright State falling 95-79.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 65-50 bruising from Clev. State.

Wright State now has a losing record at 10-11. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wright State has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 49.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State beat Detroit 80-72 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. Will Wright State repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.