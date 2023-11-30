Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wright State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead IUPUI 43-28.

Wright State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: IUPUI 3-4, Wright State 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $33.20

What to Know

IUPUI is 0-10 against Wright State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

IUPUI finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 78-70 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wright State proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Redbirds 74-49.

The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

IUPUI is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep IUPUI's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs Wright State over their last seven matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: IUPUI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Wright State is a big 17.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State has won all of the games they've played against IUPUI in the last 4 years.

Feb 08, 2023 - Wright State 103 vs. IUPUI 71

Jan 02, 2023 - Wright State 82 vs. IUPUI 68

Jan 20, 2022 - Wright State 73 vs. IUPUI 45

Jan 08, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. IUPUI 58

Jan 23, 2021 - Wright State 100 vs. IUPUI 72

Jan 22, 2021 - Wright State 95 vs. IUPUI 65

Feb 16, 2020 - Wright State 106 vs. IUPUI 66

Jan 10, 2020 - Wright State 84 vs. IUPUI 70

Mar 05, 2019 - Wright State 71 vs. IUPUI 56

Feb 03, 2019 - Wright State 79 vs. IUPUI 74

Injury Report for Wright State

Injury Report for IUPUI

Derek Petersen: Game-Time Decision (Upper Body)

No Injury Information