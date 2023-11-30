Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Wright State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead IUPUI 43-28.
Wright State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.
Who's Playing
IUPUI Jaguars @ Wright State Raiders
Current Records: IUPUI 3-4, Wright State 2-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $33.20
What to Know
IUPUI is 0-10 against Wright State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
IUPUI finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 78-70 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wright State proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Redbirds 74-49.
The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Raiders, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.
IUPUI is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep IUPUI's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs Wright State over their last seven matchups.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: IUPUI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Wright State is a big 17.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 16.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 152.5 points.
Series History
Wright State has won all of the games they've played against IUPUI in the last 4 years.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Wright State 103 vs. IUPUI 71
- Jan 02, 2023 - Wright State 82 vs. IUPUI 68
- Jan 20, 2022 - Wright State 73 vs. IUPUI 45
- Jan 08, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. IUPUI 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - Wright State 100 vs. IUPUI 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Wright State 95 vs. IUPUI 65
- Feb 16, 2020 - Wright State 106 vs. IUPUI 66
- Jan 10, 2020 - Wright State 84 vs. IUPUI 70
- Mar 05, 2019 - Wright State 71 vs. IUPUI 56
- Feb 03, 2019 - Wright State 79 vs. IUPUI 74
Injury Report for Wright StateNo Injury Information
Injury Report for IUPUI
- Derek Petersen: Game-Time Decision (Upper Body)