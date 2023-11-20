Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Louisiana 2-1, Wright State 0-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena. Despite being away, Wright State is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Wright State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 89-80 to the Hoosiers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tanner Holden, who scored 24 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds. Andrew Welage was another key contributor, going 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Louisiana proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Wildcats 107-56 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-31.

The Raiders' defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wright State has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've nailed 46.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Louisiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

