Halftime Report

Wright State and Marshall have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Wright State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Marshall 37-26.

Wright State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Marshall 5-4, Wright State 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They will welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, taking the game 80-72.

Meanwhile, Marshall came up short against UNCW on Saturday and fell 78-69.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mikal Dawson, who had 12 points along with two steals.

Wright State now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Marshall, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Wright State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Marshall, though, as they've only made 26.1% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Marshall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 6-3 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 against Marshall in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Wright State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall has won both of the games they've played against Wright State in the last 4 years.