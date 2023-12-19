Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-5, Wright State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will be home for the holidays to greet the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (Ohio) will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wright State's and Bethel (IN)'s game last Thursday was close at halftime, but Wright State turned on the heat in the second half with 41 points. The Raiders were the clear victor by a 81-62 margin over the Pilots. The result was nothing new for Wright State, who have now won three matchups by 19 points or more so far this season.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the RedHawks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-61 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday. Miami (Ohio) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Miami (Ohio) struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Raiders have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 88-80. Does Wright State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miami (Ohio) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Miami (Ohio).