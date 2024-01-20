Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Milwaukee 9-9, Wright State 9-10

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio





We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Thursday, the Panthers ended up a good deal behind the Norse and lost 90-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wright State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. Wright State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for the Raiders, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee beat Wright State 91-83 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.