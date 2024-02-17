Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-16, Wright State 14-12

Wright State is 6-1 against the Colonials since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Wright State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-60 to the Golden Grizzlies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wright State has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Colonials couldn't handle the Penguins on Wednesday and fell 87-77.

The Raiders' defeat dropped their record down to 14-12. As for the Colonials, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-16.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85 points per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Wright State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Robert Morris.