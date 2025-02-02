Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Robert Morris 15-7, Wright State 11-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris is 2-7 against Wright State since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Colonials are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

Robert Morris is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their matchup on Thursday with ease, bagging a 106-53 win over IUI. With that victory, the Colonials brought their scoring average up to 76.3 points per game.

Robert Morris was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as IUI only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Wright State pushed their score all the way to 86 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of Youngstown State by a score of 88-86. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Raiders in their matchups with the Penguins: they've now lost six in a row.

Robert Morris has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for Wright State, their loss dropped their record down to 11-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Robert Morris hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Robert Morris skirted past Wright State 75-72 when the teams last played on January 12th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Robert Morris since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.