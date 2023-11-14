Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Toledo 2-0, Wright State 0-1

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Toledo has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Wright State Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Toledo might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Rockets were able to grind out a solid win over the Ragin Cajuns, taking the game 87-78.

Meanwhile, Wright State managed to keep up with Colo. State until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Raiders were dealt a punishing 105-77 loss at the hands of the Rams. Wright State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 29 fewer assists than your opponent.

Trey Calvin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 33 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tanner Holden, who earned 16 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Rockets' win lifted them to 2-0 while the Raiders' defeat dropped them down to 0-1.

Toledo is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 21-9 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Toledo came up short against Wright State in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, falling 79-72. Can Toledo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Toledo.