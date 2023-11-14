Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Toledo 2-0, Wright State 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Toledo has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Wright State Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Toledo might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Rockets were able to grind out a solid win over the Ragin Cajuns, taking the game 87-78.

Meanwhile, Wright State managed to keep up with Colo. State until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Raiders took a serious blow against the Rams, falling 105-77. Wright State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 29 fewer assists than your opponent.

Wright State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Trey Calvin, who earned 33 points. Tanner Holden was another key contributor, earning 16 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Rockets' win lifted them to 2-0 while the Raiders' defeat dropped them down to 0-1.

Toledo is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 21-9 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Toledo came up short against Wright State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019, falling 79-72. Can Toledo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Toledo.