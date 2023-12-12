Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Western Kentucky 7-3, Wright State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will head out on the road to face off against the Wright State Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Kentucky waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Bulls 82-65.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Western Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Enoch Kalambay, who scored 9 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Don McHenry, who scored 16 points.

Wright State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Pilots on Thursday as the Raiders made off with a 81-62 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, as Wright State's was.

The Hilltoppers' victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Raiders, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Western Kentucky didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Wright State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 64-60 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wright State.