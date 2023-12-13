Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in December of 2022 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Wright State and Western Kentucky will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Wright State leads 43-40 over Western Kentucky.

Wright State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Western Kentucky 7-3, Wright State 4-5

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will head out on the road to face off against the Wright State Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Kentucky waltzed into Saturday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Bulls 82-65.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Western Kentucky to victory, but perhaps none more so than Enoch Kalambay, who scored nine points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kalambay has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Don McHenry, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Wright State's and Bethel (IN)'s match on Thursday was close at halftime, but Wright State turned on the heat in the second half with 41 points. The Raiders blew past the Pilots 81-62. Wright State might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three games by 19 points or more this season.

The Hilltoppers' victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Raiders, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 4-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 81.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Western Kentucky didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Wright State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 64-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wright State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wright State.