Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Wright State

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-0; Wright State 1-1

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Bowling Green beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 87-82 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Wright State skirted by the Louisville Cardinals 73-72 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Trey Calvin with 0:01 left to play. The Raiders got double-digit scores from four players: Calvin (17), forward Brandon Noel (13), center AJ Braun (10), and guard Alex Huibregtse (10).

The Falcons ended up a good deal behind Wright State when they played when the teams previously met two seasons ago, losing 85-67. Can Bowling Green avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won both of the games they've played against Bowling Green in the last eight years.