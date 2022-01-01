Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Wright State

Current Records: Green Bay 2-10; Wright State 5-7

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders won both of their matches against the Green Bay Phoenix last season (67-53 and 90-77) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Raiders and Green Bay will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State will be strutting in after a win while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Wright State beat the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers 80-75 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Green Bay was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 79-74 to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Wright State's victory brought them up to 5-7 while the Phoenix's defeat pulled them down to 2-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raiders are stumbling into the game with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.2 on average. Green Bay has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Green Bay.