Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Wright State

Regular Season Records: Green Bay 3-28; Wright State 17-14

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a matchup against the Wright State Raiders since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Phoenix and Wright State are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Ervin J. Nutter Center in the first round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. Wright State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.

Green Bay received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 78-61 to the PFW Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Wright State strolled past the Detroit Titans with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 82-71.

Green Bay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 8-22 ATS when expected to lose.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Phoenix are 361st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 59.4 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 50% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 21-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Green Bay.