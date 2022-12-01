Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Wright State
Current Records: Robert Morris 2-5; Wright State 5-2
What to Know
The Wright State Raiders are 3-0-1 against the Robert Morris Colonials since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Wright State and Robert Morris will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a win while the Colonials will be stumbling in from a loss.
Wright State can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest against the Weber State Wildcats last Wednesday by a conclusive 87-65 score.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind the South Alabama Jaguars when they played on Sunday, losing 84-70.
Wright State is now 5-2 while Robert Morris sits at a mirror-image 2-5. The Raiders are 3-1 after wins this year, and the Colonials are 1-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wright State won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Robert Morris.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wright State 71 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Jan 13, 2022 - Wright State 75 vs. Robert Morris 73
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wright State 86 vs. Robert Morris 56
- Jan 29, 2021 - Robert Morris 0 vs. Wright State 0