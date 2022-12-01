Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Wright State

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-5; Wright State 5-2

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders are 3-0-1 against the Robert Morris Colonials since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Wright State and Robert Morris will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders will be strutting in after a win while the Colonials will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wright State can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest against the Weber State Wildcats last Wednesday by a conclusive 87-65 score.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind the South Alabama Jaguars when they played on Sunday, losing 84-70.

Wright State is now 5-2 while Robert Morris sits at a mirror-image 2-5. The Raiders are 3-1 after wins this year, and the Colonials are 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State won three games and tied one game in their last four contests with Robert Morris.