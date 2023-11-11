Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Cal Poly 1-1, Wyoming 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will head out on the road to face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. Cal Poly might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Thursday.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Cal Poly found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 97-76 to the Pioneers.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Eagles at home to the tune of 104-56.

With the Mustangs' loss and the Pioneers' victory, both teams now sport identical 1-1 records.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-13-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Cal Poly considering the team was a sub-par 2-20 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 32 games they played last year would have netted $668.65. On the other hand, Wyoming will play as the favorite, and the team was 5-6 as such last season.

Odds

Wyoming is a big 15.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.