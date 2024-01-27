Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Colo. State 15-4, Wyoming 10-9

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

What to Know

Wyoming will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Wyoming Cowboys and the Colo. State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, things could have been worse for the Cowboys, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 81-65 loss to the Aztecs. Wyoming has struggled against San Diego State recently, as their match on Tuesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sam Griffin, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Wolf Pack on Wednesday and fell 77-64.

The Cowboys bumped their record down to 10-9 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.7 points per game. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 15-4.

Wyoming came up short against Colo. State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 84-71. Will Wyoming have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Colo. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.