Halftime Report

Fresno State needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Wyoming.

Fresno State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Fresno State 7-8, Wyoming 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wyoming is heading back home. The Wyoming Cowboys and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Wyoming managed to keep up with Utah State until halftime on Tuesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Cowboys suffered a bruising 83-59 loss at the hands of the Aggies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wyoming has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Wolf Pack on Saturday and lost 72-57. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fresno State in their matchups with Nevada: they've now lost three in a row.

Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Pope, who scored 18 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Pope has scored all season.

The Cowboys' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-8. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-8 record this season.

Looking ahead, Wyoming is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Both teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 5-9.

Wyoming took their victory against Fresno State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 85-62. With Wyoming ahead 47-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Wyoming is a 3.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.