New Mexico Lobos @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: New Mexico 12-3, Wyoming 9-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

Wyoming will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Arena-Auditorium. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Wyoming earned a 70-65 victory over Air Force.

Wyoming's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dontaie Allen led the charge by as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points. Allen had some trouble finding his footing against Boise State on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Newton, who earned 16 points.

Even though they won, Wyoming struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 13 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 7 per game.

Meanwhile, New Mexico waltzed into their contest on Friday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They skirted by the Wolf Pack 82-81 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Nelly Junior Joseph with less than a second left in the third quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Junior Joseph, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 87.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Donovan Dent, who went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus six assists.

Wyoming is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for New Mexico, they pushed their record up to 12-3 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wyoming has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've drained 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wyoming lost to New Mexico at home by a decisive 91-73 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can Wyoming avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

New Mexico is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

New Mexico has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.